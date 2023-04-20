Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. demos alexandroupoles

Seaview Lands for Sale in demos alexandroupoles, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 560 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir