Seaview Lands for Sale in Corfu, Greece

Plot of landin Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of landin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Agnitsini, Greece
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Agios Gordios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 1571 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Kastania, Greece
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of landin Gouvia, Greece
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 2413 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view
Plot of landin Spartilas, Greece
Plot of land
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 8486 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view
Plot of landin Ano Garouna, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Garouna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of landin Agios Prokopios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Prokopios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, c…
Plot of landin Nissaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nissaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
The plot is located in Viglathuri area
Plot of landin Sokraki, Greece
Plot of land
Sokraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 4056 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Agios Markos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Markos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 90000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Agios Gordios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view
Plot of landin Agios Georgios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 3646 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Chalikounas, Greece
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of landin Pentáti, Greece
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Gastouri, Greece
Plot of land
Gastouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of landin Sinarades, Greece
Plot of land
Sinarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale a land plot 4.260 sq.m in the area of Sinarades in the western part of the island o…
Plot of landin Agios Mattheos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
A land plot of 6.000 sq.m is for sale in the Prasoudi area in the southwest of Corfu island.…
Plot of landin Lefkimmi, Greece
Plot of land
Lefkimmi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale is a plot of 4.700 sq.m in the Bouka area in the village of Lefkimmi in the south o…
Plot of landin Agii Deka, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale a land plot of 5.500 sq.m in the village of Agii Deka in the central part of Corfu.…
Plot of landin Agii Deka, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale, a land plot of 4.420 sq.m in the village of Agii Deka in the central part of Corfu…
Plot of landin Pelekas, Greece
Plot of land
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale, a land plot of 4.500 sq.m in the Pelekas area in the western part of the island, 1…
Plot of landin Gimari, Greece
Plot of land
Gimari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale, a 5000 sq.m land plot in the north-east of Corfu island. The plot is buildable, ha…
Plot of landin Arillas Magouladon, Greece
Plot of land
Arillas Magouladon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale, a big land plot consisting of three smaller adjacent plots located in Magoulades a…
Plot of landin Pentáti, Greece
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale is a land plot of 2.500 sq.m with a sea view in the Pendati area in the west of Cor…
Plot of landin Chalikounas, Greece
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale is a land plot of 10.000 sq.m with a sea view in the Chalikunas area in the south-w…
Plot of landin Kompitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kompitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 13700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply. The…
Plot of landin Gousades, Greece
Plot of land
Gousades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, a builable plot of land of 27.000 sq.meters in the North-West of the island of Cor…
Plot of landin Kouspades, Greece
Plot of land
Kouspades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
On the island of Corfu, 30 kilometers from the city, there is a land plot for sale of its to…
