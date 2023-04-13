UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Ioanian Islands
Seaview Lands for Sale in Corfu Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
264 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land
Agnitsini, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2273 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 1571 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Kastania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 2228 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of land
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 2413 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Spartilas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 8486 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Ano Garouna, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
Agios Prokopios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 13,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, c…
Plot of land
Nissaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
The plot is located in Viglathuri area
Plot of land
Sokraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 4056 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Agios Markos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 90000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Agios Gordios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Agios Georgios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 3646 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land
Gastouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Sinarades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale a land plot 4.260 sq.m in the area of Sinarades in the western part of the island o…
Plot of land
Agios Mattheos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
A land plot of 6.000 sq.m is for sale in the Prasoudi area in the southwest of Corfu island.…
Plot of land
Lefkimmi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale is a plot of 4.700 sq.m in the Bouka area in the village of Lefkimmi in the south o…
Plot of land
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale a land plot of 5.500 sq.m in the village of Agii Deka in the central part of Corfu.…
Plot of land
Agii Deka, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale, a land plot of 4.420 sq.m in the village of Agii Deka in the central part of Corfu…
Plot of land
Pelekas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale, a land plot of 4.500 sq.m in the Pelekas area in the western part of the island, 1…
Plot of land
Gimari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale, a 5000 sq.m land plot in the north-east of Corfu island. The plot is buildable, ha…
Plot of land
Arillas Magouladon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale, a big land plot consisting of three smaller adjacent plots located in Magoulades a…
Plot of land
Pentáti, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale is a land plot of 2.500 sq.m with a sea view in the Pendati area in the west of Cor…
Plot of land
Chalikounas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale is a land plot of 10.000 sq.m with a sea view in the Chalikunas area in the south-w…
Plot of land
Kompitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 13700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has water supply. The…
Plot of land
Gousades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale, a builable plot of land of 27.000 sq.meters in the North-West of the island of Cor…
Plot of land
Kouspades, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
On the island of Corfu, 30 kilometers from the city, there is a land plot for sale of its to…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
