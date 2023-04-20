Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 1434 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 7400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has ele…
