Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit

Seaview Lands for Sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

257 properties total found
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 600,000
Land for sale with an area of 14364 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 612,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,070,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 397,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 800 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 900,000
Land for sale with an area of 1200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 4,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 15,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 1,500 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 1000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 360,000
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 6950 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 372,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1084 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 19000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 18321 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory with the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 940,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4700 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,400,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Electricity is supplied to …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 765,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4500 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Electricity is supplied to…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 16,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 288,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 2,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2980 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 330,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1333 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 480,000
Land for sale with an area of 25,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 8000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4500 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. Water was suppl…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 2,900,000
Land for sale with an area of 185,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 450,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1305 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. Water was suppl…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 360,000
Land for sale with an area of 21311 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 480,000
Land for sale with an area of 4500 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. It has a magnifi…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 17,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. It has a magnificent view…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,900,000
Land for sale with an area of 7756 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land in Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 3254 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on the te…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir