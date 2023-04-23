Seaview Lands for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

UAE
61 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 7,000,000
For sale land of 274615 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale land of 39000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale plot of land of 65000 m² on the island of Crete. The plot is on the outskirts …
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,075,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 776 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale fenced land of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
Plot of land
Káto Stalós, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale land of 1675 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale fenced land of 9848 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2517 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale fenced land of 1740 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Perivolia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 2027 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 19300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 1150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Korakies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale fenced land of 393 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale fenced land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Káto Stalós, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 8,000,000
For sale land of 10652 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
