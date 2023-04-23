Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

71 property total found
Plot of land in Sternes, Greece
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale plot of land of 65000 m² on the island of Crete. The plot is on the outskirts …
Plot of land in Chordaki, Greece
Plot of land
Chordaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 6100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,075,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Agioi Apostoli, Greece
Plot of land
Agioi Apostoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Ligides, Greece
Plot of land
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale plot of land with an area of 8.100sq.m on the island of Crete. The plot has buildin…
Plot of land in Sternes, Greece
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 1113 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in koumpeles, Greece
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Mournies, Greece
Plot of land
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Pithari, Greece
Plot of land
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2517 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kampani, Greece
Plot of land
Kampani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Souda, Greece
Plot of land
Souda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale land of 840 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in koumpeles, Greece
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in koumpeles, Greece
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Ligides, Greece
Plot of land
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Vrises, Greece
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Pazinos, Greece
Plot of land
Pazinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 52,500
For sale land of 1730 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5050 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in koumpeles, Greece
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale fenced land of 1740 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Chorafakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Perivolia, Greece
Plot of land
Perivolia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Kalathas, Greece
Plot of land
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 2027 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 19300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in Daratsos, Greece
Plot of land
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 157,000
For sale land of 7200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in Varipetro, Greece
Plot of land
Varipetro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Pithari, Greece
Plot of land
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 1150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale fenced land of 6086 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
