Mountain View Lands for Sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

71 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale plot of land of 65000 m² on the island of Crete. The plot is on the outskirts …
Plot of land
Chordaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 6100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,075,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agioi Apostoli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale plot of land with an area of 8.100sq.m on the island of Crete. The plot has buildin…
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 1113 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 470 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 2517 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Kampani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Souda, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale land of 840 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Ligides, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land
Pazinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 52,500
For sale land of 1730 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5050 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale fenced land of 1740 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale land of 30000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Perivolia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale fenced land of 8500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Kalathas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 2027 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 19300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land
Daratsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 157,000
For sale land of 7200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land
Varipetro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale land of 11000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Pithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 1150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale fenced land of 6086 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
