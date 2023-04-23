UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Chania Regional Unit
Chania Municipality
Lands for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece
153 properties total found
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 97,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Pazinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5963 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
€ 850,000
Welcome to this beautiful plot of land for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania on the island of …
Plot of land
Káto Stalós, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale fenced land of 1372 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
€ 2,500,000
A unique seafront plot for sale in Stavros, Chania right on the beach, having a size of 27.5…
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale fenced land of 5321 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Káto Stalós, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 439 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
€ 4,000,000
A large seafront land of 34000 m2, at an exceptional location near the exclusive village of …
Plot of land
Varipetro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
€ 65,000
A plot for sale in Sternes, Akrotiri in a great location, close to the airport on the way to…
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
€ 95,000
A plot for sale in Sternes,Chania in a great location, close to the airport on the way to Ma…
Plot of land
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Korakies, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Kondopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 372 sq.meters
Plot of land
Souda, Greece
€ 240,000
A plot of land in Chania for sale, of 2,690 sqm in a newly developing district in the area o…
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
€ 55,000
This plot of land in Chania for sale, is 1040 sqms with a building density of 400 sqms. It i…
Plot of land
Souda, Greece
€ 80,000
This plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in the village of Tsikalaria, just 4 k…
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
€ 130,000
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in the perimeter zone of Plat…
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
€ 250,000
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located just 700 mtrs from the center…
Plot of land
Agioi Apostoli, Greece
€ 510,000
This plot of land for sale near Platanias Chania is located in the village of Gerani, and a …
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 7,000,000
For sale land of 274615 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale land of 39000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 2155 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
