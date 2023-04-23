Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

153 properties total found
Plot of land in Vrises, Greece
Plot of land
Vrises, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 97,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Patellari, Greece
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Pazinos, Greece
Plot of land
Pazinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5963 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
€ 850,000
Welcome to this beautiful plot of land for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania on the island of …
Plot of land in Káto Stalós, Greece
Plot of land
Káto Stalós, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 305,000
For sale fenced land of 1372 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
€ 2,500,000
A unique seafront plot for sale in Stavros, Chania right on the beach, having a size of 27.5…
Plot of land in Patellari, Greece
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale fenced land of 5321 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Káto Stalós, Greece
Plot of land
Káto Stalós, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in koumpeles, Greece
Plot of land
koumpeles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 439 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Mournies, Greece
Plot of land
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
€ 4,000,000
A large seafront land of 34000 m2, at an exceptional location near the exclusive village of …
Plot of land in Varipetro, Greece
Plot of land
Varipetro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5700 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Sternes, Greece
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
€ 65,000
A plot for sale in Sternes, Akrotiri in a great location, close to the airport on the way to…
Plot of land in Sternes, Greece
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
€ 95,000
A plot for sale in Sternes,Chania in a great location, close to the airport on the way to Ma…
Plot of land in Mournies, Greece
Plot of land
Mournies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Korakies, Greece
Plot of land
Korakies, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Kondopoula, Greece
Plot of land
Kondopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Chania Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Chania Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 372 sq.meters
Plot of land in Souda, Greece
Plot of land
Souda, Greece
€ 240,000
A plot of land in Chania for sale, of 2,690 sqm in a newly developing district in the area o…
Plot of land in Patellari, Greece
Plot of land
Patellari, Greece
€ 55,000
This plot of land in Chania for sale, is 1040 sqms with a building density of 400 sqms. It i…
Plot of land in Souda, Greece
Plot of land
Souda, Greece
€ 80,000
This plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in the village of Tsikalaria, just 4 k…
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
€ 130,000
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located in the perimeter zone of Plat…
Plot of land in Plataniás, Greece
Plot of land
Plataniás, Greece
€ 250,000
This building plot of land for sale in Chania Crete is located just 700 mtrs from the center…
Plot of land in Agioi Apostoli, Greece
Plot of land
Agioi Apostoli, Greece
€ 510,000
This plot of land for sale near Platanias Chania is located in the village of Gerani, and a …
Plot of land in Sternes, Greece
Plot of land
Sternes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Agía Marína, Greece
Plot of land
Agía Marína, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 7,000,000
For sale land of 274615 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Stavros, Greece
Plot of land
Stavros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale land of 39000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Chorafakia, Greece
Plot of land
Chorafakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 2155 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Galatas, Greece
Plot of land
Galatas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
