Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia

Pool Lands for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

31 property total found
Plot of land in Vatopedi, Greece
Plot of land
Vatopedi, Greece
Floor -1
Vatopedi SALE Plot for construction Area: 5000 m2, Code. HPS707, 800.000 €
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land in Psakoudia, Greece
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
Floor -1
€ 470,000
Plot of land in Pefkochori, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
Floor -1
The following are connected to the site: central water supply, electricity, possibly connect…
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land in Paliouri, Greece
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,200,000
Plot of land in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Plot of land
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 650,000
Plot of land in Siviri, Greece
Plot of land
Siviri, Greece
Floor -1
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 450,000
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,400,000
Plot of land in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Plot of land
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Floor -1
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Plot of land
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,275,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Floor -1
€ 340,000
Plot of land in Chaniotis, Greece
Plot of land
Chaniotis, Greece
Floor -1
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Floor -1
€ 520,000
Plot of land in Siviri, Greece
Plot of land
Siviri, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
Floor -1
€ 5,500,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Floor -1
Center SALE Plot for construction Area: 30,000 m2, Code. HPS744, 4.000.000 €
€ 4,000,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Kriopigi, Greece
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
Floor -1
€ 530,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Floor -1
€ 3,200,000
Plot of land in Polychrono, Greece
Plot of land
Polychrono, Greece
Floor -1
€ 780,000
Plot of land in Kalandra, Greece
Plot of land
Kalandra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Floor -1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Polychrono, Greece
Plot of land
Polychrono, Greece
Floor -1
€ 500,000
Plot of land in Kriopigi, Greece
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
Floor -1
€ 450,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir