UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Land
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Seaview Lands for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
497 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea vie…
€ 170,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8687 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 190,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 107,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 107,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
-1
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
€ 5,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Polychrono, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5060 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, bu…
€ 165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Nea Skioni, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Mamas, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 …
€ 75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
-1
€ 600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Siviri, Greece
1
1
Area: Siviri
€ 850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 23375 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
€ 130,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1672 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
€ 220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2161 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
€ 280,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Psakoudia, Greece
-1
€ 470,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
-1
The following are connected to the site: central water supply, electricity, possibly connect…
€ 2,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Paliouri, Greece
-1
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Moles Kalyves, Greece
-1
€ 1,600,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
-1
€ 450,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Chaniotis, Greece
-1
€ 2,500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
-1
€ 520,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Siviri, Greece
-1
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
-1
€ 5,500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
-1
€ 1,800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
-1
€ 1,250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
-1
€ 3,200,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Polychrono, Greece
-1
€ 780,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kalandra, Greece
-1
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
-1
€ 1,250,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
-1
€ 500,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
-1
€ 450,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
17
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL