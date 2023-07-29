Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

191 property total found
Plot of land in Pefkochori, Greece
Plot of land
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea vie…
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Nea Skioni, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Kassandria, Greece
Plot of land
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a mountain view
€ 200,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land in Nea Skioni, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Kalandra, Greece
Plot of land
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
€ 270,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€ 280,000
Plot of land in Nea Roda, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11800 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies …
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5283 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
€ 290,000
Plot of land in Toroni, Greece
Plot of land
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has well, water supp…
€ 900,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Kriaritsi. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
€ 64,000
Plot of land in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Kriopigi, Greece
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
€ 241,000
Plot of land in Fourka, Greece
Plot of land
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Nea Fokea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
€ 315,000
Plot of land in Kriopigi, Greece
Plot of land
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity sup…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the …
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4634 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, bui…
€ 93,000
Plot of land in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Plot of land
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view, mountain …
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull mountain view
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Nea Fokea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 6 plots with areas from 4.247 to 4.370 sq.m, with price from 180.000 to 240.000 eur…
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Polychrono, Greece
Plot of land
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, e…
€ 165,000
Plot of land in Gomati, Greece
Plot of land
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 13180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
€ 1,500,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 18237 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
€ 900,000
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 122,000
