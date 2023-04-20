Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon

Lands for sale in Chalcedon, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Xirochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xirochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale land of 9931 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
Plot of land in Anchialos, Greece
Plot of land
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Sale of land area of ​​2,183 sq m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki. Permitted buil…
Plot of land in Anchialos, Greece
Plot of land
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
We offer you a plot of land of 6,000 sq m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On a plot of all c…
