Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece

Seaview Lands for Sale in Central Greece, Greece

306 properties total found
Plot of landin demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1030 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view. T…
Plot of landin Kalamos, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 8076 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, building permission of 28…
Plot of landin Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1020 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view. The plot is loca…
Plot of landin agios isidoros, Greece
Plot of land
agios isidoros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of landin ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Land is for sale in the eastern part of Attica. Land area is 1,417.5 square meters. It is po…
Plot of landin ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of landin Magoula, Greece
Plot of land
Magoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 45000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply. The …
Plot of landin Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Plot of landin Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Agios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of landin Kastela, Greece
Plot of land
Kastela, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 735,000
For sale land of 875 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Seta, Greece
Plot of land
Seta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 503 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Central Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Central Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission …
Plot of landin demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of landin Nerotrivia, Greece
Plot of land
Nerotrivia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 6500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply…
Plot of landin Panorama, Greece
Plot of land
Panorama, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of landin Eretria, Greece
Plot of land
Eretria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission…
Plot of landin demos chalkideon, Greece
Plot of land
demos chalkideon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 1079 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
Plot of landin Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
The building plot of land, is located, in Porto Germeno.A coastal area of the Corinthian Gyl…
Plot of landin kastraki, Greece
Plot of land
kastraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 37,200
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Loukisia, Greece
Plot of land
Loukisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 31,860
For sale land of 750 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir