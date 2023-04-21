Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain

Seaview Lands for Sale in Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece
Plot of land
Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece
Plot of land
Autonomous Monastic State of the Holy Mountain, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 4164 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir