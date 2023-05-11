Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica

Seaview Lands for Sale in Attica, Greece

60 properties total found
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 600 sq.me…
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 210 sq.me…
Plot of land in Agios Nektarios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nektarios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.me…
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 6165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 865 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view. The land …
Plot of land in Platanistos, Greece
Plot of land
Platanistos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 1565 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 685,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Thoriko, Greece
Plot of land
Thoriko, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply.…
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Ioulida, Greece
Plot of land
Ioulida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 800 s…
Plot of land in Ioulida, Greece
Plot of land
Ioulida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 546 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 6,500,000
For sale land of 23688 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Chili, Greece
Plot of land
Chili, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 310 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a sea view. The land for …
Plot of land in Giannitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Giannitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view, …
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 903 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale land of 4925 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 200 sq…
Plot of land in Loutra, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 4167 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buil…
Plot of land in Paloulia, Greece
Plot of land
Paloulia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Plot of land in Lavrion, Greece
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Korissia, Greece
Plot of land
Korissia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of land in Keratea, Greece
Plot of land
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 131,000
This plot of land is located in Anavyssos, coastal village in the south-eastern Attica, abou…
Plot of land in Markopoulo, Greece
Plot of land
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 56,000
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain view,…
Plot of land in Attica, Greece
Plot of land
Attica, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 14000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a wonderfull sea view. We offer you…
