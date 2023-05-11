Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Attica, Greece

40 properties total found
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 385 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, forest view. The plo…
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 6165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Rafina, Greece
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view. The land …
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The land has a wonderfull mountain view, forest v…
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Ioulida, Greece
Plot of land
Ioulida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 800 s…
Plot of land in Ioulida, Greece
Plot of land
Ioulida, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 546 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Giannitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Giannitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view, …
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Korissia, Greece
Plot of land
Korissia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
This plot is situated in the region of Lagonisi, or "Rabbit Island", a unique quiet coastal …
Plot of land in Keratea, Greece
Plot of land
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 131,000
This plot of land is located in Anavyssos, coastal village in the south-eastern Attica, abou…
Plot of land in Paiania, Greece
Plot of land
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 2638 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. T…
Plot of land in Koropi, Greece
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 455 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view. The land plot…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 861,000
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. Th…
Plot of land in Markopoulo, Greece
Plot of land
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 56,000
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain view,…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
Plot of land in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 59,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, forest view. The lan…
Plot of land in Kitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
For sale land of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 150 sq.me…
Plot of land in Perdika, Greece
Plot of land
Perdika, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.m…
Plot of land in Kitsi, Greece
Plot of land
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply. The land has a wo…
Plot of land in Kypseli, Greece
Plot of land
Kypseli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Plot of land in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
The plot of land is located in Kaluvia area
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 5704 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Athens, Greece
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 74000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, water supply, ele…
