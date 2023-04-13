Mountain View Lands for Sale in Athens, Greece

UAE
45 properties total found
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 810,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 9200 sq.m. in Attica. Electricity is supplied on the territory…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 5704 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 450,000
Land is located in the Kalivia area
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
130 m²
€ 2,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Attica. It has a view of the sea, mountains, c…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 2,650,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1800 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory of the building, well,…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 861,000
For sale a fenced land area of 850 sq.m. in Attica. It has a view of the mountains, the city…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 13,500 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, e…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
7 700 m²
€ 570,000
Land for sale with an area of 7700 sq.m. in Attica. Water has been supplied on the territory…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 9780 sq.m. in Attica. Electricity was supplied to the territor…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Attica. It has a view of the sea, the mountains.…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 385 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, forest view. The plo…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 6165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view. The land …
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The land has a wonderfull mountain view, forest v…
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9780 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For sale land of 7700 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Ioulida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 800 s…
Plot of land
Ioulida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supp…
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 546 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Giannitsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The land has a wonderfull sea view, …
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 397 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Korissia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 4300 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
This plot is situated in the region of Lagonisi, or "Rabbit Island", a unique quiet coastal …
Plot of land
Keratea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 131,000
This plot of land is located in Anavyssos, coastal village in the south-eastern Attica, abou…
Plot of land
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 2638 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. T…
Plot of land
Koropi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 455 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view. The land plot…
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 861,000
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a mountain view, city view. Th…
