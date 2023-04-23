Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
  6. Asvestochori

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Asvestochori, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale fenced land of 5274 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
