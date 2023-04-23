UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
Asvestochori
Lands for sale in Asvestochori, Greece
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 3-1147 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €100.000 . Disc…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 160,000
Property Code. 3-987 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . Discover the …
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 48,000
Property Code. 1-867 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €48.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 68,000
Property Code. 1-804 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €68.000. Discover the fe…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 230,000
Property Code. 1-76 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . Discov…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 1-78 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €100.000. Discove…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 40,000
Property Code. 1-7 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €40.000 . Discover…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 150,000
Property Code. 1-17 - Agricaltural Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 621 sq.m, Price150.000 €
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 75,000
Property Code. 1-19 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 284 sq.m, Price75.000 €
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 165,000
Property Code. 1-20 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 3900 sq.m, Price165.000 € Land, 3…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 75,000
Property Code. 1-21 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 244 sq.m, Price75.000 €
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 115,000
Property Code. 1-39 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 Exclusivity. Discover …
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 155,000
Property Code. 1-35 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €155.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 120,000
Property Code. 1-38 - Plot Exochi FOR SALE. Size: 970 sq.m, Price120.000 €
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 140,000
Property Code. 1-36 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €140.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1-330 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €80.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 98,000
Property Code. 1-478 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €98.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 1-513 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €100.000 . Discover the featur…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 60,000
Property Code. 1-591 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €60.000. Discove…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 1-692 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €50.000. Discove…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 95,000
Property Code. 1-727 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €95.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 60,000
Property Code. 1-728 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €60.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 70,000
Property Code. 1-329 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €70.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is possibility to acquire part of the parcel: 4.000 sqm: 500.000 euros 4.000 sqm: 500.…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale fenced land of 5274 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 1400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map