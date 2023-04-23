Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Asvestochori, Greece

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 3-1147 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €100.000 . Disc…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 160,000
Property Code. 3-987 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . Discover the …
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 48,000
Property Code. 1-867 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €48.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 68,000
Property Code. 1-804 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €68.000. Discover the fe…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 230,000
Property Code. 1-76 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €230.000 . Discov…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 1-78 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €100.000. Discove…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 40,000
Property Code. 1-7 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €40.000 . Discover…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 150,000
Property Code. 1-17 - Agricaltural Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 621 sq.m, Price150.000 €
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 75,000
Property Code. 1-19 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 284 sq.m, Price75.000 €
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 165,000
Property Code. 1-20 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 3900 sq.m, Price165.000 € Land, 3…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 75,000
Property Code. 1-21 - Plot Asvestochori FOR SALE. Size: 244 sq.m, Price75.000 €
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 115,000
Property Code. 1-39 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €115.000 Exclusivity. Discover …
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 155,000
Property Code. 1-35 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €155.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 120,000
Property Code. 1-38 - Plot Exochi FOR SALE. Size: 970 sq.m, Price120.000 €
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 140,000
Property Code. 1-36 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €140.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1-330 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €80.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 98,000
Property Code. 1-478 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €98.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 100,000
Property Code. 1-513 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €100.000 . Discover the featur…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 60,000
Property Code. 1-591 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €60.000. Discove…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 1-692 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €50.000. Discove…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 95,000
Property Code. 1-727 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €95.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 60,000
Property Code. 1-728 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €60.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 70,000
Property Code. 1-329 - Plot FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €70.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
There is possibility to acquire part of the parcel: 4.000 sqm: 500.000 euros 4.000 sqm: 500.…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale fenced land of 5274 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale fenced land of 1400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 17200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
