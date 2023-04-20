Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Asprovalta

Seaview Lands for Sale in Asprovalta, Greece

Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 200…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 66897 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has structure, water sup…
