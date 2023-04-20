Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Serres Municipality
  6. Asprovalta

Lands for sale in Asprovalta, Greece

21 property total found
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 16,000
For sale land of 520 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 360 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
248 m²
€ 30,000
ID: #PF4 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 248sm corner with a Coefficient…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
382 m²
€ 105,000
ID: #PF02 - Thessaloniki, Agios Georgios: FOR SALE plane plot 382sm facade. It is located in…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 200…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1711 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 66897 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 28,000
For sale land of 430 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale fenced land of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has structure, water su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 11,000
For sale land of 188 sq.meters in Asprovalta.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The te…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Vrasna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1663 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 997 …
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has structure, water sup…
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale land of 1750 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 700 …
Plot of land in Asprovalta, Greece
Plot of land
Asprovalta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The territory has building permission of 1760…
Realting.com
Go