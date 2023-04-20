Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Artemida

Lands for sale in Artemida, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 230 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in Loutsa of the East Attica. …
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 56,000
For sale land of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Attica. The land plot is situated in the region of Artemyda
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 1.200 sq.m is located in Artemida area
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 198 sq.m is located in Artemida area
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
The plot is located in the town of Artemis
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 455 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Artemida area,Attica
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 424 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Artemida, Greece
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
The site is located in the Artemis area
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir