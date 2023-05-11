Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Seaview Lands for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Iliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 9,500,000
