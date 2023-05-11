Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Iliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
Plot of land in dorouphi, Greece
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Plot of land in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 9,500,000
Realting.com
