UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Lands for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece
Clear all
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Drepano, Greece
1
1
€ 1,050,000
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
2 m²
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
4 700 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
7 400 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
450 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
862 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
1
1
€ 2,500,000
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
15
450 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
1 310 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
agios aimilianos, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1
1
€ 400,000
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
1
1
€ 400,000
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
1
1
€ 158,000
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
1
1
€ 35,000
Plot of land
Kilada, Greece
1
1
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
1
1
€ 2,800,000
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1
1
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1
1
€ 4,000,000
Plot of land
agios aimilianos, Greece
1
1
€ 500,000
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
1
1
€ 700,000
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1
1
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
1
1
€ 2,400,000
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land
Ermioni, Greece
1
1
€ 9,600,000
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1
1
€ 900,000
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
1
1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
1
1
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land
Petrothalassa, Greece
1
1
€ 160,000
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1
1
€ 3,500,000
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1
1
€ 260,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map