Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Archanes

Seaview Lands for Sale in Archanes, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Choudhetsi, Greece
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir