Mountain View Lands for Sale in Archanes, Greece

Plot of land in Patsides, Greece
Plot of land
Patsides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Katalagari, Greece
Plot of land
Katalagari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 10110 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Katalagari, Greece
Plot of land
Katalagari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 3020 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 406 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 407 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
For sale fenced land of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,000
For sale fenced land of 490 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale land of 869 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.met…
