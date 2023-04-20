Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Heraklion Regional Unit
  5. District of Heraklion
  6. Archanes

Lands for sale in Archanes, Greece

25 properties total found
Plot of land in Peza, Greece
Plot of land
Peza, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 23000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 100 sq.meters
Plot of land in Agios Vasilios, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vasilios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Patsides, Greece
Plot of land
Patsides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 790 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Choudhetsi, Greece
Plot of land
Choudhetsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 5370 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kato Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 8200 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 585 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1340 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale land of 254 sq.meters in Crete
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 2800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
Suggested for sale a unique amphitheater land in Katalagari, Heraklion.Total area 27,000sqm,…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Patsides, Greece
Plot of land
Patsides, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Peza, Greece
Plot of land
Peza, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Katalagari, Greece
Plot of land
Katalagari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 10110 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Katalagari, Greece
Plot of land
Katalagari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 3020 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 406 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 407 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
For sale fenced land of 420 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Archanes, Greece
Plot of land
Archanes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 49,000
For sale fenced land of 490 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 84,000
For sale land of 869 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.met…
Plot of land in Kounavi, Greece
Plot of land
Kounavi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Peza, Greece
Plot of land
Peza, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale land of 735 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
