Lands for sale in Arcadia Regional Unit, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kato Doliana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Kato Doliana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Doliana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
