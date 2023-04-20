Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Anavissos Municipal Unit, Greece

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
608 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code. 1437 - Plot Saronida FOR SALE. Size: 608 sq.m, Price400.000 € ID: 1437 - PE…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 150 sq.me…
Plot of land in lakka, Greece
Plot of land
lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 335,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in lakka, Greece
Plot of land
lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
The land is located in the area of ​​Saronida. Saronida is one of the most prestigious south…
Plot of land in lakka, Greece
Plot of land
lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 266,000
For sale land of 950 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 860,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well. The plot is located in Anavissos
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale fenced land of 1800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale fenced land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Lagonissi
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Anavissos
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 812 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildin…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has the plot qualifies for a buildi…
Plot of land in agios nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
agios nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in lakka, Greece
Plot of land
lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 602 sq.meters in Attica. The plot is located in Saronida
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 360 sq.me…
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 200 sq.m is located in Palea Fokia area
Plot of land in Mavro Lithari, Greece
Plot of land
Mavro Lithari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 540 sq.m is located in Anavisos area
Plot of land in Anavyssos, Greece
Plot of land
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 407 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale land of 790 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
