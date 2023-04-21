Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Ampelakia

Lands for sale in Ampelakia, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Selinia, Greece
Plot of land
Selinia, Greece
208 m²
€ 30,000
Property Code. 1341 - Plot FOR SALE in Piraeus Salamina/Salamis for €30.000. Discover the fe…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir