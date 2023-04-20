Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Amarynthos

Seaview Lands for Sale in Amarynthos, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has well, electricity …
Plot of land in Gymno, Greece
Plot of land
Gymno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 48,000
For sale land of 680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir