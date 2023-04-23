Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Ilida
  6. Amaliada

Lands for sale in Amaliada, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Marathia, Greece
Plot of land
Marathia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 989 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Kardamas, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 16800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir