Seaview Lands for Sale in Alonnisos Municipality, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Votsi, Greece
Plot of land
Votsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 670,000
For sale fenced land of 9878 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has structure, water s…
Plot of land in Votsi, Greece
Plot of land
Votsi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 9554 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has building permission of 30…
Plot of land in Patitiri, Greece
Plot of land
Patitiri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 2564 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Mourtero, Greece
Plot of land
Mourtero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 10271 sq.meters in the Sporades. The territory has water supply, electricit…
