Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. alimos

Lands for sale in alimos, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in alimos, Greece
Plot of land
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in alimos, Greece
Plot of land
alimos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 885,000
For sale land of 432 sq.meters in Athens. The land plot is located in the area of Glyfada
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir