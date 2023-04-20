Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Alexandroupoli, Greece

Plot of land in Therma, Greece
Plot of land
Therma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in North Greece
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.meters
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 1152 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in demos alexandroupoles, Greece
Plot of land
demos alexandroupoles, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 560 sq.meters in Thrace. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
