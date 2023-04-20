Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 405,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale fenced land of 1901 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale fenced land of 294 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,234,000
For sale fenced land of 3821 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale fenced land of 1965 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Sellia, Greece
Plot of land
Sellia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Lefkogia, Greece
Plot of land
Lefkogia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kato Rodakino, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Rodakino, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 50000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 10000 sq…
Plot of land in Plakias, Greece
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 13000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 2600 sq.…
Plot of land in Mandres, Greece
Plot of land
Mandres, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 98,000
For sale land of 4255 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Melambes, Greece
Plot of land
Melambes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Plakias, Greece
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
Plot of land in Plakias, Greece
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale land of 4730 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale land of 41183 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 4168 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4723 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 8891 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 43000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Akoumia, Greece
Plot of land
Akoumia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2537 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4137 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Rodakino, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4706 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 214 sq.me…
Plot of land in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 14500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Lefkogia, Greece
Plot of land
Lefkogia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Plakias, Greece
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
