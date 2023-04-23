Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Agia Triada

Seaview Lands for Sale in Agia Triada, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 5200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir