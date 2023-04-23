Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Agia Triada, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Angelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Angelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 8,000
For sale fenced land of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki.Construction is not all…
Plot of land in Angelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Angelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 11100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 69,000
A plot for sale in the suburb of Thessaloniki, close to shops and infrastructure and in walk…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
A plot for sale in the suburb of Thessaloniki, in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Suburbs…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 1929 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale fenced land of 5200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 708 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
Plot of land in Angelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Angelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale fenced land of 750 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Angelochori, Greece
Plot of land
Angelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 1205 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
