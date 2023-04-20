Lands for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

UAE
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Diakopto, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1026 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 3723 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 3723 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Temeni, Greece
1 800 m²
€ 108,000
Ref: 1139 - For sale Aigiou land total area 1800 sq.m. Price: 108.000 € George Kostakis You…
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 150098 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 87289 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the vil…
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Peloponnese
Plot of land
agios stephanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
romanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 519 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Kato Achea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 10450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Valimitika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1508 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land
Kato Alissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The land is located in the village of Kato Achaiaof the region of Achaea in Peloponnese. Sin…
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 22534 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are provided for sale three p…
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 42600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located near the Lakope…
Plot of land
Tsoukaleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply…
Plot of land
Kaminia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Offer for sale the plot of land in Western Peloponnese, around the suburbs of Patra's area, …
Plot of land
agios stephanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Offer for sale a plot of land in Western Peloponnese, in a region of cityPatra
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 170 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale fenced land of 7445 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located at Kagkad…
Plot of land
peristera, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permiss…
