Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece

Lands for sale in Achaea Regional Unit, Greece

26 properties total found
Plot of land in Diakopto, Greece
Plot of land
Diakopto, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1026 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 3723 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 3723 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Temeni, Greece
Plot of land
Temeni, Greece
1 800 m²
€ 108,000
Ref: 1139 - For sale Aigiou land total area 1800 sq.m. Price: 108.000 € George Kostakis You…
Plot of land in Diyeliotika, Greece
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 150098 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 87289 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the vil…
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Peloponnese
Plot of land in agios stephanos, Greece
Plot of land
agios stephanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in romanos, Greece
Plot of land
romanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 519 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Kato Achea, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Achea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 10450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Valimitika, Greece
Plot of land
Valimitika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1508 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Kato Alissos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Alissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The land is located in the village of Kato Achaiaof the region of Achaea in Peloponnese. Sin…
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 22534 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are provided for sale three p…
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 42600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located near the Lakope…
Plot of land in Tsoukaleika, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoukaleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in Kaminia, Greece
Plot of land
Kaminia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Offer for sale the plot of land in Western Peloponnese, around the suburbs of Patra's area, …
Plot of land in agios stephanos, Greece
Plot of land
agios stephanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Offer for sale a plot of land in Western Peloponnese, in a region of cityPatra
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 170 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies …
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale fenced land of 7445 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located at Kagkad…
Plot of land in peristera, Greece
Plot of land
peristera, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permiss…
Realting.com
Go