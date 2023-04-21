Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abkhazia
  4. Zestaponi Municipality

Lands for sale in Zestaponi Municipality, Georgia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Rodinauli, Georgia
Plot of land
Rodinauli, Georgia
175 000 m²
€ 364,697
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Agricultural l…
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir