Georgia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Georgia
New houses in Georgia
All new buildings in Georgia
38
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Georgia
Residential
Apartment in Georgia
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Georgia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Georgia
Luxury Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Georgia
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Georgia
Find an Agent in Georgia
Real estate agencies in Georgia
Agents in Georgia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Georgia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Georgia
Abkhazia
Tbilisi
Lands for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia
Clear all
68 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Agaraki, Georgia
€ 3,590,000
Land for sale 8.975 sq.m. with an agreed project for construction, K2 coefficient - 2.5 in t…
Plot of land
Village Dighomi, Georgia
€ 240,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi, with an agreed project for the construction of a commercial buildi…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 404,415
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Digomi 8, on Kheoshvili str, non-agricultural, with communications
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 780 m²
€ 494,285
1780 sq.m. land for sale in Chugureti, on Meunargia str, K2 - 2.5, for building of residenta…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
655 m²
€ 404,415
655 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, on Chikovani str, good location, for building of priva…
Plot of land
Akhaldaba, Georgia
800 m²
€ 86,275
800 sq.m. land for sale in Akhaldaba, ob Betania str, with communications
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
Plot of land
Tsavkisi, Georgia
702 m²
€ 44,935
702 sq.m. land for sale in Tsavkisi, on Rustvale str.
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 85,377
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 030 m²
€ 101,553
With exclusive rights! 1030 m2 for sale immediately. Agricultur…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 13,481
Description: 600 m2 for sale immediately. Summer cottage plot o…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 125,818
With exclusive rights !!! 1200 m2 residential / summer cottage …
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
11 500 m²
€ 3,280,255
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Unique area hi…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 143,792
Description: For sale 1000 m2. Residential plot of land in Digo…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 43,587
With exclusive rights !!! Residential land for sale in Tabakhme…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 700 m²
€ 296,571
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 2700 m2 for no…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 800 m²
€ 449,350
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 1800 m2. Land …
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
13 500 m²
€ 7,189,600
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 4-storey newly…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 359,480
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! At the end of …
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 150 m²
€ 188,727
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 2150 m2. Summe…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 500 m²
€ 1,577,219
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 4500 m2. Non-a…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
900 m²
€ 60,213
Description: Residential plot of land for sale in the village o…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
900 m²
€ 74,592
For exclusive rights. Residential_house land plot, in Shindisi,…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 43,138
With exclusive rights! 600 m2 residential / summer house plot f…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 17,974
With exclusive rights! Displayed for sale! 1200 m2 residential …
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
15 000 m²
€ 9,885,700
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 15 000 m2 (1.5…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 600 m²
€ 143,792
Description: 1600 m2 residential / summer house plot for sale i…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 404,415
Description: 2-storey + attic private house for sale in Digomi …
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
715 m²
€ 61,112
Description: Urgently residential land, in Tsavkisi, in a popul…
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
390 m²
€ 61,112
Description: 390 m2 for sale immediately. Residential / summer …
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
700 m²
€ 62,909
Description: 700 m2 for sale immediately. Residential / summer …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map