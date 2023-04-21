Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ozurgeti, Georgia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Ozurgeti, Georgia
Plot of land
Ozurgeti, Georgia
634 m²
€ 31,911
634 sq.m. land for sale in Ozurgeti region, Kaprovani, near the sea
