Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Georgia
  4. Mtskheta

Lands for sale in Mtskheta, Georgia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Mtskheta, Georgia
Plot of land
Mtskheta, Georgia
1000 sq.m. land in Mtskheta region, Ereda village, near Dzalisi village, in 25 minutes by ca…
€31,137
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir