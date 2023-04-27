Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Georgia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Agaraki, Georgia
Plot of land
Agaraki, Georgia
€ 3,590,000
Land for sale 8.975 sq.m. with an agreed project for construction, K2 coefficient - 2.5 in t…
Plot of land in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Plot of land
Village Dighomi, Georgia
€ 240,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi, with an agreed project for the construction of a commercial buildi…
Plot of land in Akhaldaba, Georgia
Plot of land
Akhaldaba, Georgia
800 m²
€ 86,915
800 sq.m. land for sale in Akhaldaba, ob Betania str, with communications
Plot of land in Tsavkisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tsavkisi, Georgia
702 m²
€ 45,268
702 sq.m. land for sale in Tsavkisi, on Rustvale str.
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir