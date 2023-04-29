Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

72 properties total found
Plot of land in Gonio, Georgia
Plot of land
Gonio, Georgia
1 600 m²
€ 75,239
Plot of land in Agaraki, Georgia
Plot of land
Agaraki, Georgia
€ 3,590,000
Land for sale 8.975 sq.m. with an agreed project for construction, K2 coefficient - 2.5 in t…
Plot of land in Village Dighomi, Georgia
Plot of land
Village Dighomi, Georgia
€ 240,000
Land for sale in Tbilisi, with an agreed project for the construction of a commercial buildi…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 407,921
1000 sq.m. land for sale in Digomi 8, on Kheoshvili str, non-agricultural, with communications
Plot of land in Batumi, Georgia
Plot of land
Batumi, Georgia
1 741 m²
€ 163,168
Hello. We offer you a plot of land of 1741 sq. m. Located at the address Batumigoris 13b. Pa…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 780 m²
€ 498,570
1780 sq.m. land for sale in Chugureti, on Meunargia str, K2 - 2.5, for building of residenta…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
655 m²
€ 407,921
655 sq.m. land for sale in Saburtalo, on Chikovani str, good location, for building of priva…
Plot of land in Akhaldaba, Georgia
Plot of land
Akhaldaba, Georgia
800 m²
€ 87,023
800 sq.m. land for sale in Akhaldaba, ob Betania str, with communications
Plot of land in Tsavkisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tsavkisi, Georgia
702 m²
€ 45,325
702 sq.m. land for sale in Tsavkisi, on Rustvale str.
Plot of land in Tskhluleti, Georgia
Plot of land
Tskhluleti, Georgia
594 m²
€ 13,597
594 sq.m. land for sale in Mtskheta region, Tskluleti, agricultural, with beautiful views
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
5 000 m²
€ 86,117
With exclusive rights !!! It is for sale or exchanged for an ap…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 030 m²
€ 102,433
With exclusive rights! 1030 m2 for sale immediately. Agricultur…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 13,597
Description: 600 m2 for sale immediately. Summer cottage plot o…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 126,909
With exclusive rights !!! 1200 m2 residential / summer cottage …
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
11 500 m²
€ 3,308,692
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Unique area hi…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 000 m²
€ 145,039
Description: For sale 1000 m2. Residential plot of land in Digo…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 43,965
With exclusive rights !!! Residential land for sale in Tabakhme…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 700 m²
€ 299,142
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 2700 m2 for no…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 800 m²
€ 453,246
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 1800 m2. Land …
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
13 500 m²
€ 7,251,928
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 4-storey newly…
Plot of land in Rodinauli, Georgia
Plot of land
Rodinauli, Georgia
175 000 m²
€ 362,596
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Agricultural l…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 362,596
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! At the end of …
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
2 150 m²
€ 190,363
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 2150 m2. Summe…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
4 500 m²
€ 1,590,892
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 4500 m2. Non-a…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
900 m²
€ 60,735
Description: Residential plot of land for sale in the village o…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
900 m²
€ 75,239
For exclusive rights. Residential_house land plot, in Shindisi,…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
600 m²
€ 43,512
With exclusive rights! 600 m2 residential / summer house plot f…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 200 m²
€ 18,130
With exclusive rights! Displayed for sale! 1200 m2 residential …
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
15 000 m²
€ 9,971,401
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 15 000 m2 (1.5…
Plot of land in Tbilisi, Georgia
Plot of land
Tbilisi, Georgia
1 600 m²
€ 145,039
Description: 1600 m2 residential / summer house plot for sale i…
