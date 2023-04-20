Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. West Coast
  4. Brikama
  5. Serrekunda

Lands for sale in Serrekunda, Gambia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Mariama Kunda, Gambia
Plot of land
Mariama Kunda, Gambia
€ 15,000
Mariama Kunda junction is about three kilometres from the Brusubi Turn-Table Junction. There…
Plot of land in Sarapateh, Gambia
Plot of land
Sarapateh, Gambia
€ 43,294
Buy this special land that has been fenced at a good location in Jabang not far from the hig…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir