Gambia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Gambia
New houses in Gambia
All new buildings in Gambia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Gambia
Residential
Apartment in Gambia
House in Gambia
Land in Gambia
Luxury Properties in Gambia
Find an Agent in Gambia
Real estate agencies in Gambia
Agents in Gambia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Gambia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Gambia
Find an Agent in Gambia
Real estate agencies in Gambia
Agents in Gambia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Gambia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Gambia
Kanifing Municipal Council
Lands for sale in Kanifing Municipal Council, Gambia
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Tujereng, Gambia
€ 23,859
This valuable 800 square meters land has many potentials. The land is located in the norther…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map