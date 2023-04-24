Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. Kanifing Municipal Council
  4. Kanifing

Lands for sale in Kanifing, Gambia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Tujereng, Gambia
Plot of land
Tujereng, Gambia
€ 23,859
This valuable 800 square meters land has many potentials. The land is located in the norther…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir