Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Var

Lands for sale in Var, France

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Grimaud, France
Plot of land
Grimaud, France
3 000 m²
€ 1,575,000
Beautiful building plot of 3000 m² with sea view over the Gulf of Saint-Tropez for sale betw…
Plot of land in Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
Plot of land
Cavalaire-sur-Mer, France
4 212 m²
€ 1,456,000
CAVALAIRE-SUR-MER: BUILDING PLOT WITH SEA VIEWS. UNIQUE! A surface of 4212 m², of which 1523…
Realting.com
Go